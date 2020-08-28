Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allakos Inc. (ALLK - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD - Free Report) is a provider of banking products and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) is a manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of specialty metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO - Free Report) is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

