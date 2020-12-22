We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) is a marketer and distributor of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) is a developer of leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) is a manufacturer, recycler and fabricator of steel and metal products, and related materials and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG - Free Report) is the developer of leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) is a developer and marketer of software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.