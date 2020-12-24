In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Paychex (PAYX) Integrates With Fiserv's Clover Platform
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) announced yesterday that it is offering human resource management solutions via a new integration with Fiserv’s (FISV - Free Report) Clover platform.
The integration enables business owners using Clover integrated with Paychex Flex to simplify payroll and time & attendance management through the Clover App Market. Tasks such as payroll, staffing, time tracking and scheduling can now be done in a more efficient and time- and cost-effective manner.
"This relationship with Fiserv and Clover significantly streamlines employer operations, delivering a superior client experience and giving employees access to extensive self-service benefits,” said Tom Hammond, vice president, Corporate Strategy and Product Management at Paychex.
The sophisticated functionality of the app enhances user experience and cross-selling opportunities for both companies.
The move demonstrates the duo’s bid to allow their client organizations to innovate and increase efficiencies and help them sail through the pandemic-driven testing times.
Notably, Paychex’s shares have gained 11.5% over the past year, outperforming the 5.7% rally of the industry it belongs to. Fiserv’s shares have declined 5.2% over the same time fame against its industry’s 4.7% rally.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Both Paychexand Fiservcarry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) and Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Gartner and Insperity is estimated at 13.5% and 15%, respectively.
