Has Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Maxim Integrated Products is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MXIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MXIM's full-year earnings has moved 13.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, MXIM has moved about 40.76% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 40.70%. This means that Maxim Integrated Products is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, MXIM is a member of the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.59% so far this year, so MXIM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MXIM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.