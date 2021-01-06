Back to top

Company News for Jan 5, 2021

  • Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF - Free Report) jumped 3.8% after the company announced that it would buy out nearly $600 million of its stock from investor Carl Icahn.
  • Magellan Health, Inc.’s (MGLN - Free Report) shares surged 13% on news that healthcare insurer Centene Corporation (CNC - Free Report) will acquire the company for $2.2 billion or $95 per share.
  • Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS - Free Report) gained 8.3% after the company was given an order of 6,200 vehicles by Pride Group.
  • FLIR Systems, Inc.’s (FLIR - Free Report) shares surged 19.2% after Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY - Free Report) said that it has agreed to buy the scientific and technological instruments manufacturing company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $8 billion.

