Company News for May 3, 2021

  • Aon plc's (AON - Free Report) shares surged 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.28, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.04.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (ALXN - Free Report) shares gained 1.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.52, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08.
  • Shares of The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) fell 1.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $1,781 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,872 million.
  • Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR - Free Report) rose 1.2% after posting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.

