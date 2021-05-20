Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX - Free Report) is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS - Free Report) is a therapeutic drug development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) owns and operates a chain of grocery stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) - free report >>

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) - free report >>

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) - free report >>

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) - free report >>

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples industrial-products medical