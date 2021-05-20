We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX - Free Report) is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Curis, Inc. (CRIS - Free Report) is a therapeutic drug development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.
L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) owns and operates a chain of grocery stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
