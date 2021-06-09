We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of June 7, 2021
Facebook Inc. (FB - Free Report) is the world’s largest social media platform. Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects advertising revenues to grow in the rest of 2021. For second quarter of 2021, it expects year-over-year revenue growth to remain stable or modestly accelerate compared with the growth rate in the first quarter of 2021. Instagram has emerged as an important cash cow for Facebook after introducing its ad platform to worldwide advertisers. Facebook has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors. The rapid digitalization of society combined with the recent resurgence in business spending has sent Facebook's top and bottom lines to new highs.
Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) is a globally diversified financial services holding company providing a range of financial products and services. Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues are likely to be supported by loan growth and mix, despite the low interest rate environment. Further, manageable debt level makes it less likely to default interest and debt repayment obligations in case of any economic downturn. Efforts to enhance shareholders' value through capital deployment activities is encouraging. Shares of Citigroup have gained by double digits in the past six months.
