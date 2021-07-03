We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed at $94.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 10.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.91%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATVI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2021. On that day, ATVI is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.88 billion, down 9.52% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion, which would represent changes of +8.93% and +4.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATVI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ATVI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.28.
Meanwhile, ATVI's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.