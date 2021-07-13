We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $16.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.
AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 10.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $337.9 million, down 9.17% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion, which would represent changes of -1.85% and -12.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, AGNC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.46, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
