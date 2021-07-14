Ciena (CIEN) Secures Multiple Contracts to Enhance Network Capacity

Ciena Corporation ( CIEN Quick Quote CIEN - Free Report) has joined forces with a regional telecommunications company — WIN Technology — to deploy its Adaptive IP solution for the latter’s new IP network. Per the collaboration, WIN Technology will capitalize on Ciena’s 5171 router and 8180 coherent networking platform, which are integral components of the Adaptive IP solution. The recent modernization initiative is likely to prove beneficial for both the entities to support emerging technologies like edge computing and segment routing. The move is also expected to accelerate the adoption of 5G private networks and applications by bringing about digital transformation amid dynamic market and technology conditions. With an industry experience of more than two decades, WIN Technology is a prominent telco that caters to technology companies and large, small and mid-sized businesses based in the Upper Midwest region of the United States with its IT Managed and data center services. Boasting a footprint of nearly 15,000 miles, WIN Technology has the largest independent network in Wisconsin. The company continues to invest in new fiber deployments and has an augmented presence in Upper Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. As part of the Ciena Partner Network, WIN Technology is committed to tapping lucrative opportunities and propel growth by offering innovative services across a diverse set of customers. Ciena’s Adaptive IP platform is trusted by several service providers, mainly because of its ability to allocate network resources with optimum return and performance. Its automated and programmable infrastructure is best suited for next-gen mobile networks driven by enhanced IP-based connectivity for Fiber Deep, 5G and IP VPN Business Services. The solution streamlines operations and reduces the complexity related with traditional network designs with minimum expenses and power efficiency. Its 400G wavelength will aid WIN Technology to increase network capacity while effectively handling the growing demand for remote activities and high-definition video streaming, thanks to uninterrupted access to Internet services. The avant-garde technology will also help in the faster rollout of layer 2/layer 3 services and support the networking requirements across various industry verticals such as education, healthcare and manufacturing fueled by greater adaptability and scalability. Apart from Adaptive IP platform, the telco will harness the benefits of Ciena’s Adaptive IP Apps and Manage, Control and Plan domain controller to ensure network and service monitoring via software control. With automated traffic engineering and real-time analysis capabilities, the offering will enable WIN Technology to fix technical glitches in less time. In another development, Lightpath, a Long Island City, NY-based telco partnered with Ciena to deploy the latter’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme and Waveserver Ai compact interconnect platform across the greater New York City metropolitan area. The alliance will boost Lightpath’s digital experiences with an expanded footprint in the greater Boston market. The network service revamp will also extend reliable connectivity up to 800Gbps on the virtue of superior bandwidth and low latency. The alliances are likely to make Ciena well-positioned to benefit from diversification across customer segments and regions based on its technology leadership, streamlined infrastructure and service velocity. Ciena currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 7.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Ciena (CIEN) Secures Multiple Contracts to Enhance Network Capacity
Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) has joined forces with a regional telecommunications company — WIN Technology — to deploy its Adaptive IP solution for the latter’s new IP network. Per the collaboration, WIN Technology will capitalize on Ciena’s 5171 router and 8180 coherent networking platform, which are integral components of the Adaptive IP solution.
The recent modernization initiative is likely to prove beneficial for both the entities to support emerging technologies like edge computing and segment routing. The move is also expected to accelerate the adoption of 5G private networks and applications by bringing about digital transformation amid dynamic market and technology conditions.
With an industry experience of more than two decades, WIN Technology is a prominent telco that caters to technology companies and large, small and mid-sized businesses based in the Upper Midwest region of the United States with its IT Managed and data center services. Boasting a footprint of nearly 15,000 miles, WIN Technology has the largest independent network in Wisconsin.
The company continues to invest in new fiber deployments and has an augmented presence in Upper Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. As part of the Ciena Partner Network, WIN Technology is committed to tapping lucrative opportunities and propel growth by offering innovative services across a diverse set of customers.
Ciena’s Adaptive IP platform is trusted by several service providers, mainly because of its ability to allocate network resources with optimum return and performance. Its automated and programmable infrastructure is best suited for next-gen mobile networks driven by enhanced IP-based connectivity for Fiber Deep, 5G and IP VPN Business Services. The solution streamlines operations and reduces the complexity related with traditional network designs with minimum expenses and power efficiency.
Its 400G wavelength will aid WIN Technology to increase network capacity while effectively handling the growing demand for remote activities and high-definition video streaming, thanks to uninterrupted access to Internet services. The avant-garde technology will also help in the faster rollout of layer 2/layer 3 services and support the networking requirements across various industry verticals such as education, healthcare and manufacturing fueled by greater adaptability and scalability.
Apart from Adaptive IP platform, the telco will harness the benefits of Ciena’s Adaptive IP Apps and Manage, Control and Plan domain controller to ensure network and service monitoring via software control. With automated traffic engineering and real-time analysis capabilities, the offering will enable WIN Technology to fix technical glitches in less time.
In another development, Lightpath, a Long Island City, NY-based telco partnered with Ciena to deploy the latter’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme and Waveserver Ai compact interconnect platform across the greater New York City metropolitan area. The alliance will boost Lightpath’s digital experiences with an expanded footprint in the greater Boston market.
The network service revamp will also extend reliable connectivity up to 800Gbps on the virtue of superior bandwidth and low latency. The alliances are likely to make Ciena well-positioned to benefit from diversification across customer segments and regions based on its technology leadership, streamlined infrastructure and service velocity.
Ciena currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 7.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) and SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.
Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.