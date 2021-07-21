We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ally Financial is one of 904 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 12.65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ALLY has returned 34.55% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 14.29%. This means that Ally Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, ALLY belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.47% so far this year, so ALLY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ALLY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.