Zacks.com featured highlights include: Apollo Medical, Hibbett, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, Nike and Lands' End

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 22, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (
AMEH Quick Quote AMEH - Free Report) , Hibbett, Inc. ( HIBB Quick Quote HIBB - Free Report) , Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ( VLRS Quick Quote VLRS - Free Report) , NIKE, Inc. ( NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) and Lands' End, Inc. ( LE Quick Quote LE - Free Report) . 5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid Recent Volatility
Wall Street came under tremendous pressure recently on concerns of rising coronavirus cases. New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the United States, with the Delta variant spreading fast among those who are not vaccinated.
On average, the United States has recorded 26,000 new cases daily over the last seven days through Jul 18. The numbers have shot up sharply from an average 11,000 new COVID-19 infections a day a month ago. Besides, cases are on the rise across the world. The rapid spread of the Delta variant once again ignited fears among investors, who are worried that economic recovery might once again slow down.
Moreover, investors are worried that tensions might further escalate between Washington and Beijing after the Biden administration blamed China for the Microsoft Exchange email server software hack earlier this year that compromised valuable data from tens of thousands of computers.
Also, Democratic senators were scheduled to announce a proposal to raise $14 billion annually by imposing taxes on imports from China and several other countries that are not taking enough steps to reduce emissions.
Market participants remained highly concerned about an impending inflation that will sustain for long. The consumer price index (CPI) — popularly known as household inflation — has jumped in the last three months. The core PCE price index — Fed's favorite inflation gauge — also surged in recent months.
In June, the CPI increased 5.4% year over year, its highest since August 2008. The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 4.5%, the highest monthly jump since September 1991. Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) surged 7.3%, marking the second month in a row in which the PPI set a record high.
Nevertheless, U.S. stock markets are set to continue their strong performance on the back of solid consumer and business confidence, solid improvement in GDP growth, and corporate profits. Despite the recent volatility, as of Jul 20, the major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — are up 12.8%, 15.6% and 12.1%, respectively, year to date.
At this stage, wouldn't it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?
Sounds Good? Here's How to Execute It:
One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.
If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.
However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.
Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1764814/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-amid-recent-volatility Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. About Screen of the Week
Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.
Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News
Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year.
See these high-potential stocks free >>.
Follow us on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Contact: Jim Giaquinto
Company: Zacks.com
Phone: 312-265-9268
Email:
pr@zacks.com
Visit:
www.Zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer.
www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit
https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks.com featured highlights include: Apollo Medical, Hibbett, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, Nike and Lands' End
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 22, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH - Free Report) , Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) , Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) , NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) and Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) .
5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid Recent Volatility
Wall Street came under tremendous pressure recently on concerns of rising coronavirus cases. New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the United States, with the Delta variant spreading fast among those who are not vaccinated.
On average, the United States has recorded 26,000 new cases daily over the last seven days through Jul 18. The numbers have shot up sharply from an average 11,000 new COVID-19 infections a day a month ago. Besides, cases are on the rise across the world. The rapid spread of the Delta variant once again ignited fears among investors, who are worried that economic recovery might once again slow down.
Moreover, investors are worried that tensions might further escalate between Washington and Beijing after the Biden administration blamed China for the Microsoft Exchange email server software hack earlier this year that compromised valuable data from tens of thousands of computers.
Also, Democratic senators were scheduled to announce a proposal to raise $14 billion annually by imposing taxes on imports from China and several other countries that are not taking enough steps to reduce emissions.
Market participants remained highly concerned about an impending inflation that will sustain for long. The consumer price index (CPI) — popularly known as household inflation — has jumped in the last three months. The core PCE price index — Fed's favorite inflation gauge — also surged in recent months.
In June, the CPI increased 5.4% year over year, its highest since August 2008. The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 4.5%, the highest monthly jump since September 1991. Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) surged 7.3%, marking the second month in a row in which the PPI set a record high.
Nevertheless, U.S. stock markets are set to continue their strong performance on the back of solid consumer and business confidence, solid improvement in GDP growth, and corporate profits. Despite the recent volatility, as of Jul 20, the major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — are up 12.8%, 15.6% and 12.1%, respectively, year to date.
At this stage, wouldn't it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?
Sounds Good? Here's How to Execute It:
One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.
If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.
However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.
Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1764814/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-amid-recent-volatility
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
About Screen of the Week
Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.
Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News
Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Contact: Jim Giaquinto
Company: Zacks.com
Phone: 312-265-9268
Email: pr@zacks.com
Visit: www.Zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.