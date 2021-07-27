We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Q2 Earnings, Economic Data to Make for Eventful Week
Monday, July 26, 2021
We expect an eventful week in the markets, with Q2 earnings season hitting high gear, a slew of new economic reports hitting the tape starting tomorrow, and a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) deciding new monetary policy, capped with a press conference from Fed Chair Jay Powell on Wednesday. Currently, market indexes are starting off slowly: the Dow -100 points, the S&P -15 and the Nasdaq -40.
This week brings us not the most amount of new earnings reports overall, but some of the biggest companies in the world will be reporting: Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Facebook (FB - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . After the closing bell today, we’ll hear from Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , which has already reported Q2 deliveries of just over 200K vehicles in the quarter, +8% quarter over quarter.
We expect the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)-rated Tesla to make 90 cents per share (+104.55% year over year) on revenues of $11.39 billion (+89% yoy). The company has only missed once over its last seven quarters, but underperformed in 10 of 15 quarters previously. Shares are down 11.8% year to date, and have flagged from their all-time highs posted in January, but +109% from a year ago.
Ahead of today’s opening bell, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) put out modest beats on both top and bottom lines this morning in its Q2 earnings report: $6.52 per share beat the Zacks consensus by a penny on $17.03 billion, which outpaced the $16.94 billion estimate. Aeronautics grew 3% in the quarter while Missiles and Fire Control grew 5%. Full-year guidance was in-line with estimates, but shares dropped 1.25% on the news.
Toymaker Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) posted a big beat in its Q2 earnings report this morning, more than doubling earnings expectations to $1.05 per share on $1.32 billion in sales, easily surpassing the estimated $1.19 billion. This represents 54% earnings growth year over year, and roughly +5000% on the earnings side. Its Entertainment division grew 47% in the quarter.
Once regular trading commences today, we expect a fresh New Home Sales report for June, where 795K seasonally adjusted, annualized units are estimated to have been sold last month. This is down a smidge from the even 800K new home sales reported in May. Last week, Existing Home Sales fell slightly short of estimates to 5.86 million, but improved from the previous month’s 5.78 million.
