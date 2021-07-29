We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings is one of 137 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 320.73% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, GRIN has gained about 139.05% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 6.68% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, GRIN belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.99% this year, meaning that GRIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
GRIN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.