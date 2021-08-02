We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q2 Earnings to Rise: Here's Why
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3, before the market opens.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1% and 9.2%, respectively. Earnings and revenues also rose significantly from the year-ago reported figures.
It is to be noted that its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters.
Trends in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.25 per share, implying an improvement of 888.4% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is $1.21 billion, indicating 120.3% year-over-year growth.
Factors at Play
Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings and sales are expected to have witnessed solid growth in second-quarter 2021 on the back of robust housing, and repair and remodel markets. The company has been witnessing intense demand for SmartSide and OSB.
Also, its business transformation and efficient cost-reduction strategy are likely to benefit the to-be-reported quarter’s results. Yet, supply chain disruptions and tight logistics availability are expected to weigh on the same.
For the second quarter, the company expects SmartSide sales to be more than 30% from the year-ago figure. OSB sales are expected to sequentially rise more than 30%. The company anticipates adjusted EDITDA of more than $580 million.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Louisiana-Pacific — which shares space with Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) in the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry — this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Louisiana-Pacific has an Earnings ESP of -3.84%.
Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
