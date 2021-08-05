Zacks.com featured highlights include: Encompass Health, ON Semiconductor, Kimco Realty, LKQ Corp and Saia

For Immediate Release
It’s not an easy task for individual investors to choose profitable stocks on their own, given a number of fundamental and technical aspects that need to be taken into consideration. This is where expert advice comes in handy.
Since brokers are in direct contact with companies, they have deeper insight into what’s happening. Hence, following what the majority of brokers are saying about a stock can help you understand its potential easily.
Brokers analyze fundamentals of the company and place them against the current economic backdrop to figure out how the stock will fare as an investment. Also, they have a deeper understanding of the overall industry and economy.
Brokers also evaluate a company’s publicly available financial statements, attend conference calls and communicate directly with top management. There’s extensive research behind the rating of a broker on a company’s stock. Naturally, when a broker upgrades a stock, you can easily rely on it.
Yet, it’s not right to solely depend on analysts’ upgrades to build your investment portfolio. You must also take into consideration certain other factors to ensure strong returns.
