Company News for Aug 5, 2021

  • Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) rose 0.9%% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.18 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.
  • Clean Harbors, Inc.’s (CLH - Free Report) shares rose 2.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.
  • Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) jumped 4.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 95 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s (JLL - Free Report) shares surged 9.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.

