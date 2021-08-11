Back to top

Company News for Aug 10, 2021

  • Shares of Bally's Corp. (BALY - Free Report) fell 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65.
  • Cerence Inc.’s (CRNC - Free Report) shares rallied 8.6% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53.
  • ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s (SWAV - Free Report) shares gained 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.01, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41.
  • Viatris Inc.’s (VTRS - Free Report) shares advanced nearly 6% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.98, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88.

