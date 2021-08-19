Gap's (GPS) Old Navy Endorses Size Inclusivity Via BODEQUALITY

Gap, Inc.’s ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) powerhouse brand Old Navy is introducing inclusive sizing through the launch of BODEQUALITY. Customers will now get clothes in all sizes, including 0-30 and XS-4X, without any price difference, starting from tomorrow. The new campaign will also offer improved fit and design. The move will transform the shopping experience by bringing in size inclusivity both in stores and online. The Old Navy brand is on track with its fleet-optimization efforts at more than 1,200 stores and online to include size-integrated shopping experiences. Old Navy stores will feature new inclusive visual cues for shoppers along with mannequins in sizes 4, 12 and 18 as well as new BODEQUALITY marketing imagery. Post store revamp, store associates will receive customer-focused training to offer an enriched shopping experience. On the online front, the brand has made changes in the navigation menu to merge its plus-size collection and women’s collection, thus, offering one size-integrated shopping experience. Customers will also benefit from a new toggle feature, wherein they can select their preferred default model display size. Old Navy revealed plans to launch BODEQUALITY by sharing an open letter to women in general on the brand’s homepage, social media handles and digital ads. Another out-of-home campaign will include visual wildpostings, static and digital bulletins on LinkNYC screens and digital billboards in busy areas such as Times Square, and in NYC subways. Prior to this, Gap’s another notable brand Athleta launched inclusivity in 350 styles across its collection for its plus-size customers. With this, it provides activewear and performance lifestyle products in sizes ranging from 1x to 3x for 70% of the Athleta collection by this spring across all 200 stores and online. The brand also launched a holistic brand campaign by the name All, Powerful, offering more than 500 styles available in sizes from XXS to 3X. Gap’s Old Navy and Athleta brands have been long serving as the key growth drivers. The Old Navy brand has been witnessing a significant acceleration in the digital business on the back of robust customer demand as well as relevant digital marketing investments. Continued momentum in casual and cozy categories, with sturdy performance in active and fleece as well as a rebound in seasonal categories, remained key growth drivers. At the Athleta brand, value-driven active and lifestyle categories, increased digital marketing investments, and focus on product strategy have been aiding sales. Gains in relevant categories, enhanced marketing efforts, better pricing, and the launch of inclusive sizing and partnership with Simone Biles act as upsides for the Athleta brand. The solid online show has also been contributing to sales of Gap, Old Navy and Athleta brands. The company remains focused on its Power Plan 2023, which focuses on opening highly profitable Old Navy and Athleta stores, while closing the underperforming Gap and Banana Republic stores. As part of the plan, the company expects the Old Navy and Athleta brands to contribute 70% of sales by 2023. Backed by these efforts, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has rallied 33.6% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 11.2%.
Crocs ( CROX Quick Quote CROX - Free Report) currently has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Gildan Activewear ( GIL Quick Quote GIL - Free Report) has a long-term earnings growth rate of 28%. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Whirlpool Corporation ( WHR Quick Quote WHR - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2 and a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.1%.
Gap's (GPS) Old Navy Endorses Size Inclusivity Via BODEQUALITY
Gap, Inc.’s (GPS - Free Report) powerhouse brand Old Navy is introducing inclusive sizing through the launch of BODEQUALITY. Customers will now get clothes in all sizes, including 0-30 and XS-4X, without any price difference, starting from tomorrow. The new campaign will also offer improved fit and design. The move will transform the shopping experience by bringing in size inclusivity both in stores and online.
The Old Navy brand is on track with its fleet-optimization efforts at more than 1,200 stores and online to include size-integrated shopping experiences. Old Navy stores will feature new inclusive visual cues for shoppers along with mannequins in sizes 4, 12 and 18 as well as new BODEQUALITY marketing imagery. Post store revamp, store associates will receive customer-focused training to offer an enriched shopping experience.
On the online front, the brand has made changes in the navigation menu to merge its plus-size collection and women’s collection, thus, offering one size-integrated shopping experience. Customers will also benefit from a new toggle feature, wherein they can select their preferred default model display size.
Old Navy revealed plans to launch BODEQUALITY by sharing an open letter to women in general on the brand’s homepage, social media handles and digital ads. Another out-of-home campaign will include visual wildpostings, static and digital bulletins on LinkNYC screens and digital billboards in busy areas such as Times Square, and in NYC subways.
Prior to this, Gap’s another notable brand Athleta launched inclusivity in 350 styles across its collection for its plus-size customers. With this, it provides activewear and performance lifestyle products in sizes ranging from 1x to 3x for 70% of the Athleta collection by this spring across all 200 stores and online. The brand also launched a holistic brand campaign by the name All, Powerful, offering more than 500 styles available in sizes from XXS to 3X.
Gap’s Old Navy and Athleta brands have been long serving as the key growth drivers. The Old Navy brand has been witnessing a significant acceleration in the digital business on the back of robust customer demand as well as relevant digital marketing investments. Continued momentum in casual and cozy categories, with sturdy performance in active and fleece as well as a rebound in seasonal categories, remained key growth drivers.
At the Athleta brand, value-driven active and lifestyle categories, increased digital marketing investments, and focus on product strategy have been aiding sales. Gains in relevant categories, enhanced marketing efforts, better pricing, and the launch of inclusive sizing and partnership with Simone Biles act as upsides for the Athleta brand.
The solid online show has also been contributing to sales of Gap, Old Navy and Athleta brands. The company remains focused on its Power Plan 2023, which focuses on opening highly profitable Old Navy and Athleta stores, while closing the underperforming Gap and Banana Republic stores. As part of the plan, the company expects the Old Navy and Athleta brands to contribute 70% of sales by 2023.
Backed by these efforts, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has rallied 33.6% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 11.2%.
