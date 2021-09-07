Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Moves 5.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $7. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Vince Holding have been getting a boost from rising demand for its two global fashion brands — Vince and Rebecca Taylor. The company has been encouraged about Vince brand’s recovery in the direct to consumer and wholesale segments, as consumers are returning to normal lifestyle. Additionally, the company’s effective marketing initiatives toward the Vince brand bode well. Vince Holding is also witnessing impressive consumer response for the relaunch of the Rebecca Taylor brand. Apart from this, the company’s investments toward accelerating omni-channel capabilities have been yielding favorable results.

Price and Consensus

Price Consensus Chart for VNCE

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $70.6 million, up 90.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vince Holding Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VNCE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today