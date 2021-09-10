Zacks.com featured highlights include: Titan Machinery, Herc Holdings, Boise Cascade, Selective Insurance and Schneider National

For Immediate Release
It is always profitable for an investor to keep safe-bet stocks in his or her portfolio to minimize loss impact at times of crisis. So, the next question that comes to our mind is how to choose such safe-bet stocks. The answer is to select companies that are not hugely debt-ridden since it is almost impossible to find a debt-free stock.
Here comes the importance of the term "leverage", which refers to the strategy of borrowed capital that companies use to run their operations. Now, the relation between leverage and debt lies in the fact that the majority of the firms prefer debt financing over equity financing, to avoid equity dilution, for capital borrowing.
Therefore, in most cases, leverage indicates debt financing. However, debt financing is not always desirable and remains a feasible option only as long as the companies succeed in generating a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. Exorbitant debt financing might even lead to a corporation's bankruptcy in the worst-case scenario.
It is for this reason that while choosing a safe-bet stock, a prudent investor should be aware of its debt level. If a stock is highly leveraged, which means it possesses considerably high debt, it is wise to avoid it.
Considering the aforementioned discussion, a low-leverage stock should find a place in an investor's portfolio. For measuring this leverage, several ratios have been used historically. The debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common among such ratios.
Analyzing Debt/Equity
Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders' Equity
This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A company with a lower debt-to-equity ratio shows improved solvency for a company.
With the third-quarter earnings season almost at our doorstep, investors must be eyeing stocks that exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio, in times of economic downturns, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.
5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Buy for Safety in Times of Crisis
It is always profitable for an investor to keep safe-bet stocks in his or her portfolio to minimize loss impact at times of crisis. So, the next question that comes to our mind is how to choose such safe-bet stocks. The answer is to select companies that are not hugely debt-ridden since it is almost impossible to find a debt-free stock.
Here comes the importance of the term "leverage", which refers to the strategy of borrowed capital that companies use to run their operations. Now, the relation between leverage and debt lies in the fact that the majority of the firms prefer debt financing over equity financing, to avoid equity dilution, for capital borrowing.
Therefore, in most cases, leverage indicates debt financing. However, debt financing is not always desirable and remains a feasible option only as long as the companies succeed in generating a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. Exorbitant debt financing might even lead to a corporation's bankruptcy in the worst-case scenario.
It is for this reason that while choosing a safe-bet stock, a prudent investor should be aware of its debt level. If a stock is highly leveraged, which means it possesses considerably high debt, it is wise to avoid it.
Considering the aforementioned discussion, a low-leverage stock should find a place in an investor's portfolio. For measuring this leverage, several ratios have been used historically. The debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common among such ratios.
Analyzing Debt/Equity
Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders' Equity
This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A company with a lower debt-to-equity ratio shows improved solvency for a company.
With the third-quarter earnings season almost at our doorstep, investors must be eyeing stocks that exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio, in times of economic downturns, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.
