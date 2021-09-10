Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AbbVie, Chevron, RH, Aon and Kroger

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 10, 2021 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Is Berkshire Hathaway Trading In Its Stock Portfolio?
Welcome to Episode #250 of the Value Investor Podcast.
Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks
Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.
This week, she takes a closer look at Berkshire Hathaway's second quarter stock moves.
Berkshire Hathaway sold shares in a bunch of positions but also added to 3 older positions and added one new stock in the quarter.
There were no dramatic moves.
However, some of the stock sales were a bit perplexing if you're a fan of Warren Buffett and his investing strategies.
The Best Time to Sell is Never
Buffett is famous for buying stocks and holding them for long periods of time. In some cases, he has held a stock for decades.
But in the second quarter of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway sold a stake in two positions that it had only first entered into the year before, in 2020.
Berkshire bought shares of
AbbVie ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) , the big pharmaceutical company, in the third quarter of 2020.
It bought
Chevron (), one of the largest integrated oil companies in the United States, in the fourth quarter of 2020. CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report)
Not even a year later, it sold shares in both but still holds a position.
Chevron is now up about 15% year-to-date. AbbVie is up 18%.
Why buy and sell so quickly?
Is Berkshire Hathaway trying to market time?
Adding More to 3 Positions
Berkshire bought
RH ( RH Quick Quote RH - Free Report) for the first time in the third quarter of 2019. It added to its position again in the second quarter of 2021 and is now one of the largest shareholders of the luxury furniture maker.
It also added to its stake in insurance giant
AON ( AON Quick Quote AON - Free Report) and bought more in supermarket retailer Kroger ( KR Quick Quote KR - Free Report) .
Berkshire is now one of the largest shareholders of Kroger.
What can value investors learn from Berkshire's moves as the major stock indexes continue to hit new highs?
Tune into this week's podcast to find out.
