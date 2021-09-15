Vishay's (VSH) New Inductor Boosts Passive Component Offering

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to expand the passive electronic components portfolio by focusing on inductor offerings. The unveiling of Vishay Dale IHLP-7575GZ-5A, an automotive-grade low profile, high current inductor by the company is a testament to the same. The new product offers continuous high-temperature operation up to +155°C. It is well-equipped to provide inductance within 0.56 μH to 33 μH. Additionally, IHLP-7575GZ-5A, which is RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture and mechanical shock. Further, it comes in the 19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm 7575 case size. All the features are likely to help Vishay gain strong traction among hood automotive applications. The high-temperature offering of IHLP-7575GZ-5A makes it ideal for filtering and DC/DC conversion in diesel injection drivers, entertainment and navigation systems, and engine and transmission control units. Inductor Market Holds Promise
Vishay is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing proliferation of applications related to passive electronic component devices and the increasing demand for sophisticated electronic component designs.
Its expanding inductor portfolio will likely benefit from the emerging need for the conservation of energy in the form of a magnetic field, especially in industries like power, automotive, consumer electronics, military & defense, and RF & telecommunication. Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the global inductor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% between 2021 and 2026. According to a report from Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% between 2020 and 2027. Vishay is likely to penetrate the market rapidly on the back of its new inductor, which is capable of providing up to 30% lower DCR and up to 35% higher current ratings than devices in the 6767 case size. Further, it offers all these at a 50% lower cost than devices in the 8787 case size. Expanding Passive Component Offerings
Apart from the latest move, Vishay recently added Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A to its automotive-grade IHLP inductors. The inductor is highly efficient and well designed to make the most of the board space. It can also operate at high temperature of more than 180 degree Celcius.
The company unveiled a commercial low-profile, high-current inductor — IHLP-7575GZ-51, which is designed for energy storage purposes in DC/DC converters and high-current filtering applications. The company launched the latest series, comprising HI-TMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors, which operate at temperatures higher than 200 degree Celcius to make the most of the board space. Notably, the latest T24 series is ideal for aerospace radar, oil exploration and military applications. We believe that the above-mentioned strong endeavors are likely to expand the company’s presence in the passive electronic components market. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are ON Semiconductor ( ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) , Paycom Software ( PAYC Quick Quote PAYC - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) . All the three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Long-term earnings growth rates for ON Semiconductor, Paycom Software and Advanced Micro Devices are currently projected at 53.9%, 25% and 44.6%, respectively.
