Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $160.50, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 3.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BIDU as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BIDU to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.97 billion, up 19.63% from the year-ago period.
BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.81 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.1% and +24.79%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BIDU currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note BIDU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.71.
Also, we should mention that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 9.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BIDU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BIDU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.