Financials ETF (XLF) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up more than 64% from its 52-week low price of $57.41/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
XLF in Focus
This ETF seeks to provide exposure to 65 companies in the diversified financial services, insurance, banks, capital markets, mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), consumer finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance industries. XLF charges 12 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Financials ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The financial segment of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch given the rise in yields. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest levels since June to top 1.57%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently warned that higher inflation may last longer than anticipated. Last month, the central bank projected that they are ready to raise rates in 2022 and that the bank is likely to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as in November. The financial sector is the biggest beneficiary of the rising interest rates. This is because the steepening yield curve would bolster profits for banks, insurance companies, and discount brokerage firms.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, XLF has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer.