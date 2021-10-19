Back to top

Is Macy's (M) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Macy's (M - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Macy's is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for M's full-year earnings has moved 73.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that M has returned about 113.69% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 6.36% on average. This means that Macy's is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, M belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 70.05% so far this year, so M is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track M. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


