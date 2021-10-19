We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Illumina, Inc. (ILMN - Free Report) provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.3% downward over the last 30 days.
