Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN - Free Report) provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) - free report >>

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) - free report >>

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy auto-tires-trucks restaurants