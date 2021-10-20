Back to top

Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.65 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

The top line was driven by increase in revenues from organic growth of 11.5% and positive impact of 1.6% due to foreign currency translations, but partially offset by a fall in acquisition revenues and net of disposition revenues of 5.9%.

The company’s shares have appreciated 22.6% year to date, outperforming the 17.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from advertising were up 8.6%, CRM Precision marketing jumped 24.3%, CRM Execution & Support increased 8.3%, CRM Commerce and Brand Consulting was up 18%, CRM Experiential revenues improved 49.9%, Public Relations was up 10.5% and Healthcare increased 6.6%, organically, year over year.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 7.7% in the United States, 11.4% in the United Kingdom, 20.2% in the Other North America, 14.9% in the Euro Markets & Other Europe, 15.9% in Latin America and 24.3% in the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific revenues were up 19.6% year over year.

EBITA in the quarter came in at $560.3 million compared with 521.6 million in the year-ago quarter. EBITA margin stayed flat year over year at 16.3%.

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

