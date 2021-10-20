In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - free report >>
Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - free report >>
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - free report >>
Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - free report >>
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Earnings of $1.65 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.
The top line was driven by increase in revenues from organic growth of 11.5% and positive impact of 1.6% due to foreign currency translations, but partially offset by a fall in acquisition revenues and net of disposition revenues of 5.9%.
The company’s shares have appreciated 22.6% year to date, outperforming the 17.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote
Other Quarterly Details
Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from advertising were up 8.6%, CRM Precision marketing jumped 24.3%, CRM Execution & Support increased 8.3%, CRM Commerce and Brand Consulting was up 18%, CRM Experiential revenues improved 49.9%, Public Relations was up 10.5% and Healthcare increased 6.6%, organically, year over year.
Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 7.7% in the United States, 11.4% in the United Kingdom, 20.2% in the Other North America, 14.9% in the Euro Markets & Other Europe, 15.9% in Latin America and 24.3% in the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific revenues were up 19.6% year over year.
EBITA in the quarter came in at $560.3 million compared with 521.6 million in the year-ago quarter. EBITA margin stayed flat year over year at 16.3%.
Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are keenly awaiting second-quarter 2021 earnings reports of key players like Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) , Waste Management (WM - Free Report) and Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) . While Waste Connections will release results on Oct 27, Waste Management and Republic Services will report the same on Oct 26 and Oct 28, respectively.