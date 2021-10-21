We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $16.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.34% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $397 million, down 19.64% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion, which would represent changes of +2.96% and +1.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, AGNC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.02, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.