Company News for Oct 22, 2021

  • Blackstone Inc.’s (BX - Free Report) shares rose nearly 3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents.
  • Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) jumped 1.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
  • Crocs, Inc.’s (CROX - Free Report) shares surged 9.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90.
  • Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) jumped 7.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35.
     

