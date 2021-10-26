We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Cards for Fiserv (FISV) in Q3 Earnings?
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, before the bell.
Let's check out how things have shaped up for Fiserv prior to the announcement:
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.96 billion, indicating growth of 10.2% from the year-ago reported figure. Strength across all the segments — Merchant Acceptance, FinTech and Payments and Network — is likely to have boosted the company’s top-line growth.
Segment-wise, growth in the Merchant Acceptance segment is expected to have been aided by strength across the company’s SMB platform, Clover platform, enterprise clients and suite of ISV Solutions
The FinTech segment is expected to have been aided by growth in high-quality recurring revenues and growing demand for digital banking, which may have been partially offset by the expected decline in periodic revenues. Rising number of mobile subscribers across Fiserv’s digital platforms, Mobiliti and Architect, is expected to have acted as tailwinds.
The Payments and Network segment is likely to have been aided by strength in the company’s card services, output solutions and prepaid businesses, including the benefit from debit transactions and strength across Zelle transactions. Solid transaction growth in the company’s account-to-account transfers and P2P solutions are expected to have acted as tailwinds.
Revenue growth and benefits of cost synergies are likely to have boosted Fiserv’s third-quarter 2021 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.44 per share, indicating growth of 20%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of -1.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
WEX (WEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.