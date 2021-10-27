Zacks.com featured highlights include: Marathon Digital, Jefferies Financial Group, Clearfield, Capital Product Partners and Unity Bancorp

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 27, 2021 – Stocks in this week's article are Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (
5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid October Rally
Wall Street has returned to its north bound journey as the bulls are roaring in October after September’s market mayhem. The Dow and the S&P 500 have recorded several all-time and closing highs this month. The Nasdaq Composite is currently just 1.2% below its all-time high recorded on Sep 7.
Month to date, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, have rallied 5.6%, 6% and 5.4%, respectively. This performance is impressive as October is also known for its historically volatile trading pattern. In September, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — plummeted 4.3%, 4.8% and 5.3%, respectively.
Impressive results of the third-quarter 2021 earnings season so far and a series of solid economic data released in October confirmed the unhindered recovery of the U.S. economy amid prolonged supply-chain disruptions, a labor shortage and higher inflationary pressure.
At this stage, wouldn’t it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?
Sounds Good? Here’s How to Execute It:
One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.
If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.
However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.
Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.
