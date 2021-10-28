Back to top

Ensign Group (ENSG) Q3 Earnings Meet, '21 Earnings Guidance Up

The Ensign Group, Inc.  (ENSG - Free Report) delivered adjusted operating earnings of 84 cents per share in third-quarter 2021, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 16.7% year over year.

Results benefited from a healthy revenue stream.

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of $669 million increased 11.7% year over year in the reported quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Adjusted net income in the quarter under review was $51.8 million, up 18.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Same-store skilled days increased 12.7% year over year while transitioning skilled days rose 4.8% year over year.

Real estate segment reported rental revenues of $16.2 million in the third quarter, up 4.7% year over year.

Skilled services revenues of the company came in at $642 million, up 12.6% year over year.

On the flip side, total expenses increased 10.7% year over year to $602.2 million due to higher cost of services, rent – cost of services, and general and administrative expense.

Financial Update

The company exited the third quarter with $304.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 28.8% from the level at 2020 end.

As of Sep 30, 2021, long-term debt less current maturities was $140.6 million, up 25% from the level at 2020 end.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of third-quarter 2021 summed $204.4 million, down 27.5% year over year.

Dividend Update

Ensign Group paid out a quarterly cash dividend of 5.25 cents per share during the quarter.

2021 Guidance

Following solid third-quarter results, the company raised its current-year earnings projection to $3.60-$3.68 from the prior projection of $3.55-$3.67 per share.

It still expects annual revenues in the band of $2.62-$2.69 billion.

Zacks Rank

Ensign Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Among other players from the medical space that have reported third-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of  UnitedHealth Group Incorporated  (UNH - Free Report) ,  Tenet Healthcare Corporation  (THC - Free Report) and  HCA Healthcare, Inc.  (HCA - Free Report) beat respective estimates.
 


