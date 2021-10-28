We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ensign Group (ENSG) Q3 Earnings Meet, '21 Earnings Guidance Up
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG - Free Report) delivered adjusted operating earnings of 84 cents per share in third-quarter 2021, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 16.7% year over year.
Results benefited from a healthy revenue stream.
Operational Update
Total operating revenues of $669 million increased 11.7% year over year in the reported quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.
Adjusted net income in the quarter under review was $51.8 million, up 18.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Same-store skilled days increased 12.7% year over year while transitioning skilled days rose 4.8% year over year.
Real estate segment reported rental revenues of $16.2 million in the third quarter, up 4.7% year over year.
Skilled services revenues of the company came in at $642 million, up 12.6% year over year.
On the flip side, total expenses increased 10.7% year over year to $602.2 million due to higher cost of services, rent – cost of services, and general and administrative expense.
Financial Update
The company exited the third quarter with $304.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 28.8% from the level at 2020 end.
As of Sep 30, 2021, long-term debt less current maturities was $140.6 million, up 25% from the level at 2020 end.
Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of third-quarter 2021 summed $204.4 million, down 27.5% year over year.
Dividend Update
Ensign Group paid out a quarterly cash dividend of 5.25 cents per share during the quarter.
2021 Guidance
Following solid third-quarter results, the company raised its current-year earnings projection to $3.60-$3.68 from the prior projection of $3.55-$3.67 per share.
It still expects annual revenues in the band of $2.62-$2.69 billion.
Zacks Rank
Ensign Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
