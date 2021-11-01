Emerson (EMR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended September 2021) results on Nov 3, before market open. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the surprise being 14.21%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Emerson’s earnings of $1.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 11.22%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past three months, the company’s shares have lost 2.7% compared with the
industry’s decline of 0.9%. Factors at Play
Strength across medical, life science, process automation, food and beverage, cold chain, residential, and commercial end markets is expected to have augmented Emerson’s top-line performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company’s robust backlog level at the Automation Solutions segment, which was $5.5 billion exiting the fiscal third quarter (ended June 2021), is likely to have acted as a tailwind in the quarter.
Acquisitions made by the company positively impacted its revenues by 1% in the fiscal third quarter, a trend which is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well, given the strength across its acquired businesses. Emerson’s buyouts of 7AC Technologies (November 2020), Open Systems International and Progea Group (both in October 2020) as well as Verdant (March 2020) have been strengthening its growth opportunities in the end markets. For fiscal 2021 (ended September 2021), it expects acquisitions to have a positive impact of 1% on sales growth. Emerson’s focus on improving operational productivity and a solid liquidity position are likely to have supported its fiscal fourth-quarter performance. However, over the past few quarters, rising cost of sales and operating expenses have been a concern for Emerson. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, its cost of sales increased 18.2% year over year while selling and administrative expenses jumped 14.9%. Despite its focus on supply-chain optimization, it has been witnessing supply-chain challenges and an increase in labor and raw material costs. High costs and expenses might have adversely impacted its margin and profitability in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter total revenues is currently pegged at $5,107 million, suggesting 12% and 8.7% growth from the year-ago and the quarter-ago reported numbers, respectively. The consensus estimate for earnings of $1.19 suggests an improvement of 8.2% year over year and 9.2% sequentially. Earnings Whispers
According to our quantitative model, a stock needs to have the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP: Emerson has an Earnings ESP of -1.14%, as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.18, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19. Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Here are some companies you may want to consider from the Zacks
Deere & Company ( DE Quick Quote DE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.55% and a Zacks Rank #2. Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI Quick Quote JCI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. Plug Power, Inc. ( PLUG Quick Quote PLUG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
