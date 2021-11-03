We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Agilent Technologies (A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $157.85, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Coming into today, shares of the scientific instrument maker had gained 3.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.96%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from An as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 19.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, up 11.48% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. An is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note A's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.73.
Investors should also note that A has a PEG ratio of 2.56 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.