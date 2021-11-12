Genpact (G) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Up 2.4% on Solid EPS View

Genpact Limited ( G Quick Quote G - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results.
The stock climbed 2.4% since the earnings release on Nov 10, as the company’s earnings guidance for 2021 was impressive. Genpact raised the guidance range for adjusted EPS to $2.4-$2.43 from $2.36-$2.39 guided previously. The raised guidance range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39.
Genpact's quarterly adjusted EPS of 66 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and inched up 18% year over year. Revenues amounted to $1.02 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 0.4% and increased 9% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.
Genpact’s shares have gained 26.5% in the past year, underperforming the 31.5% growth of the
industry it belongs to. Genpact Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Quarter Details
Global Clients (91% of total revenues) revenues climbed 12% year over year on a reported basis and 11% at cc to $921 million. The upside was driven by strong growth in Transformation Services.
General Electric revenues of $95 million declined 19% year over year and contributed 9% of total revenues. The downside was mainly due to productivity commitments and macroeconomic impact.
Adjusted income from operations totaled $169 million, up 6% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 16.6% declined 50 basis points (bps) year over year.
Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $922 million compared with $680 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt totaled $1.3 billion, flat with the prior quarter figure.
The company generated $210 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $12 million. Genpact returned $20 million to shareholders through dividends in the quarter.
2021 Guidance
Revenues are continued to be anticipated to be between $3.96 to $4 billion, the midpoint ($3.98 billion) of which is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. Genpact continues to expect Global Clients’ revenue growth to be 10.5%-11.5% on a reported basis and 9%-10% at cc. Adjusted income from operations margin is expected to be approximately at 16.5%,
Cash flow from operations is anticipated to be $550 million, higher than the prior expectation of at least $500 million.
Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Some other stocks from the
Business Services sector to have reported earnings this season are Equifax ( EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) , IQVIA Holdings ( IQV Quick Quote IQV - Free Report) and Omnicom ( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) .
Equifax reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year.
Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock gained 69.6% over the past year against 13.7% decline of the
industry it belongs to.
IQVIA reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings per share of $2.17, beating the consensus mark by 1.9% and improving 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year.
IQVIA carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock gained 50.5% over the past year against 16.1% decline of the
industry it belongs to.
Omnicom reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.
Omnicom also carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock appreciated 23.8% over the past year, underperforming the 34.9% growth of the
industry it belongs to.
Image: Bigstock
Genpact (G) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Up 2.4% on Solid EPS View
Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results.
The stock climbed 2.4% since the earnings release on Nov 10, as the company’s earnings guidance for 2021 was impressive. Genpact raised the guidance range for adjusted EPS to $2.4-$2.43 from $2.36-$2.39 guided previously. The raised guidance range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39.
Genpact's quarterly adjusted EPS of 66 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and inched up 18% year over year. Revenues amounted to $1.02 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 0.4% and increased 9% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.
Genpact’s shares have gained 26.5% in the past year, underperforming the 31.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Genpact Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Genpact Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genpact Limited Quote
Quarter Details
Global Clients (91% of total revenues) revenues climbed 12% year over year on a reported basis and 11% at cc to $921 million. The upside was driven by strong growth in Transformation Services.
General Electric revenues of $95 million declined 19% year over year and contributed 9% of total revenues. The downside was mainly due to productivity commitments and macroeconomic impact.
Adjusted income from operations totaled $169 million, up 6% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 16.6% declined 50 basis points (bps) year over year.
Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $922 million compared with $680 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt totaled $1.3 billion, flat with the prior quarter figure.
The company generated $210 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $12 million. Genpact returned $20 million to shareholders through dividends in the quarter.
2021 Guidance
Revenues are continued to be anticipated to be between $3.96 to $4 billion, the midpoint ($3.98 billion) of which is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. Genpact continues to expect Global Clients’ revenue growth to be 10.5%-11.5% on a reported basis and 9%-10% at cc. Adjusted income from operations margin is expected to be approximately at 16.5%,
Cash flow from operations is anticipated to be $550 million, higher than the prior expectation of at least $500 million.
Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Some other stocks from the Business Services sector to have reported earnings this season are Equifax (EFX - Free Report) , IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) and Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) .
Equifax reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year.
Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock gained 69.6% over the past year against 13.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.
IQVIA reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings per share of $2.17, beating the consensus mark by 1.9% and improving 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year.
IQVIA carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock gained 50.5% over the past year against 16.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Omnicom reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.
Omnicom also carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock appreciated 23.8% over the past year, underperforming the 34.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.