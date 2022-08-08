Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Intermediate Treasury and Internet ETFs

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, Wall Street offered a mixed performance. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 0.17%, (DIA - Free Report) added 0.19% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved about 0.8% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(VGIT - Free Report) : Volume 3.87 Times Average

This intermediate treasury ETF was in the spotlight as around 7.69 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 1.99 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VGIT lost 1.1% in the last session. VGIT was up 12.1% over the past month.

(FDN - Free Report) : Volume 3.16 Times Average

This internet ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.9 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 604,000 shares and came as FDN gained 0.4% in the last trading session. FDN was up 10.6%.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - free report >>

First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN) - free report >>

Vanguard IntermediateTerm Treasury ETF (VGIT) - free report >>

Published in

etfs