American Airlines (AAL) to Buy Super-Fast Passenger Jets
In a bid to modernize its fleet, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) inked a deal with Boom Supersonic to purchase up to 20 Overture planes from the latter. AAL already made a non-refundable deposit for the fleet. The agreement also includes the option of buying 40 more such high-speed jets for the airline that are expected to carry passengers at twice the speed of the fastest commercial aircraft available currently. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.
Boom expects to start rolling out the new super-fast jets in 2025. These planes are anticipated to start ferrying passengers by 2029. They are expected to carry 65-80 passengers on every trip.
Boom is designing the Overture aircraft in such a way that it manages to travel at Mach 1.7, with a range of 4,250 nautical miles. Introducing these planes to AAL’s fleet will make travel much faster. For example, passengers can travel on these jets from Miami to London in less than five hours and from Los Angeles to Honolulu in just three hours.
Expressing his delight at the deal win, American Airlines’ CFO Derek Kerr said, “Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers. We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers.”
