Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX - Free Report) : 0.84% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMIAX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. NMIAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.05%.
Fidelity Advisor Global Commodity Stock I (FFGIX - Free Report) : 0.92% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. FFGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 12.05% over the last five years, FFGIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Deutsche Capital Growth R (SDGRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.33%. Management fee: 0.46%. Five year annual return: 13.35%. SDGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.