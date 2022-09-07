We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed at $107.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.
Alphabet Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alphabet Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.46 billion, up 9.02% from the year-ago period.
GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.20 per share and revenue of $237.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.31% and +11.77%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. Alphabet Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.7, which means Alphabet Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.