Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.99, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 34.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 8.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Affirm Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Affirm Holdings is projected to report earnings of -$0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $360.72 million, up 33.9% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.80 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.55% and +26.32%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 53.33% lower within the past month. Affirm Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.