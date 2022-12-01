Back to top

Company News for Dec 1, 2022

  • Shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) soared 17.2% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94.
  • Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP - Free Report) tumbled 5.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues $1.66 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.
  • Intuit Inc.’s (INTU - Free Report) shares climbed 7.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 20223 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.
  • BRP Inc.’s (DOOO - Free Report) shares surged 4.7% after posting third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.73, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78.

