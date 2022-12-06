We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $44.98, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 0.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.01%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.89 billion, up 5.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.10 per share and revenue of $75.16 billion, which would represent changes of -29.98% and +5.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.17, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.