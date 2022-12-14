We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CSX (CSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX - Free Report) closed at $32.74, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad had gained 1.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CSX is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $14.92 billion, which would represent changes of +22.44% and +19.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CSX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.35, which means CSX is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that CSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.