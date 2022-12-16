We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had gained 3.05% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dorian LPG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 311.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $110.4 million, up 60.93% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $326.26 million. These totals would mark changes of +201.5% and +18.98%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 52.47% higher. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Dorian LPG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.73, which means Dorian LPG is trading at a premium to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.