Antero Resources (AR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.74, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 13.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 154.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, down 28.86% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.97% lower. Antero Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Antero Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.12, so we one might conclude that Antero Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.