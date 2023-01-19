Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 19, 2023

  • Shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW - Free Report) tanked 2.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.
  • Shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD - Free Report) rose 1% after the company reported adjusted core funds from operations of $1.24, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.
  • The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s (PNC - Free Report) shares plunged 6% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.49, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95.
  • Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR - Free Report) shares surged 4.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16.

