Tesla (TSLA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) reported $24.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 37.2%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.73 billion, representing a surprise of +2.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Vehicle deliveries (Total Deliveries): 405278 compared to the 401939.8 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Model S/X deliveries: 17147 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18247.
  • Energy generation and storage: $1.31 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $911.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.4%.
  • Total Automotive Revenue: $21.31 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $21.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.9%.
  • Revenues-Services and other: $1.70 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.9% change.
  • Revenue-Automotive leasing: $599 million compared to the $580.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Revenues - Automotive sales: $20.24 billion compared to the $20.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Automotive regulatory credits: $467 million versus $319.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.7% change.
  • Gross profit total Automotive: $5.52 billion versus $5.84 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Energy generation and storage segment - Gross profit: $159 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.54 million.

Shares of Tesla have returned +31.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


