Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Elfun Trusts (ELFNX - Free Report) : 0.18% expense ratio and 0.14% management fee. ELFNX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.28% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Select Utilities (FSUTX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSUTX is a Sector - Utilities mutual fund, focusing on companies that provide essential services such as electric power, gas distribution, and water supply to millions of people on a daily basis. Overall, the utility industry is known for its stability and reduced volatility. FSUTX, with annual returns of 10.65% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R6 (MLRSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.61%. Five year annual return: 10.42%. MLRSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


